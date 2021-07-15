First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.17% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $29,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.00 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

