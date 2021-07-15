First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 756,645 shares.The stock last traded at $18.97 and had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 1,326,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after buying an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.