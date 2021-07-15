First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.65.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.18 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

