First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.84% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $127,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.85 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00.

