First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FNY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 147,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.