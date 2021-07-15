First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 74.5% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $2,782,000.

