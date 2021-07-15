First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.