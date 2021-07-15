Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.89

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 6830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.41.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
