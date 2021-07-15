Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.89

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 6830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Five Point by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 36.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

