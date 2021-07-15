Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,600 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other Liberty Global news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

