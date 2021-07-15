Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $52.53 million and $13.76 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00115336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00151527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,999.57 or 1.00078107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.00986696 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.