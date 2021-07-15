FLO Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

