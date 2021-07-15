Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after buying an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 256,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

