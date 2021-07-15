Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Focus Financial Partners worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

FOCS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

