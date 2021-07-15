Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,360.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,349 ($17.62), with a volume of 1057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £815.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Paul Dean purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.