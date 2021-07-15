Folder Protocol Trading 24.3% Lower This Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $370,713.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00148208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,501.05 or 0.99676994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01002669 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.