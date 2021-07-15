Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen Purchases 3,600 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00.
Forestar Group stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Further Reading: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.