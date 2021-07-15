Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen Purchases 3,600 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00.

Forestar Group stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

