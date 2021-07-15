Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBRX. initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $424.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

