Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 47,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.
About Fortune Minerals
