Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 47,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

