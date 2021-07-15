Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Franchise Group stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18.
In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
