Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Franchise Group stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

