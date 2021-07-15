Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $505.83 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 22.7% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

