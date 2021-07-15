Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in June

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

