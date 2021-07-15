Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Short Interest Update

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMNJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 19,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,842. Franklin Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc, a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc Franklin Mining, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

