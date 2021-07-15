Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Short Interest Update

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FMNJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 19,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,842. Franklin Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Franklin Mining
