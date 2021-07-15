Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $146,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,203 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,356 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $440.49 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

