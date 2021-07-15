Fred Alger Management LLC Has $116.50 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $116,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $128.51 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.