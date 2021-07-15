Fred Alger Management LLC Has $57.58 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paul John Balson raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.54.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $562.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.49 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

