Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 244,491 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,491 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Vail Resorts worth $68,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $312.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.98 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

