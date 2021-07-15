Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 383,497 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383,497 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Casella Waste Systems worth $94,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

