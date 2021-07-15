Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 38,689 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,689 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Coupa Software worth $128,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $250.97 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

