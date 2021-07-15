Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 455,328 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,328 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $87,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -236.52 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

