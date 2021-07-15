Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $208,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 90.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

