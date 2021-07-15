Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $694.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

