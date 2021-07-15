Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRES. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

LON FRES traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 817.20 ($10.68). 353,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,298. The company has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 769.60 ($10.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,660.01.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

