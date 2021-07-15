FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $29.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $118.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $118.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,001. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

