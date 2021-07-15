FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98. 1,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $791,000.

