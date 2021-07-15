Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $168,279.56 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00.

FNKO stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $941.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Funko by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Truist increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

