Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $168,279.56 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40.
- On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.
- On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00.
FNKO stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $941.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Funko by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Truist increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
