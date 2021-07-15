Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $151.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. decreased their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.72.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $130.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.29. Futu has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $28,145,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.