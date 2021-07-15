FY2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 142,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,707,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

