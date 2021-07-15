FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

TS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

TS stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.