FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

