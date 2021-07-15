FY2022 EPS Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Cut by Analyst

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

