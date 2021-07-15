G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,585 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $21.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.43.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

