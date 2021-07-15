Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSGU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

