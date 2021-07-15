Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.