Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of EJFAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

