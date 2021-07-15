Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Fluidigm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 673,616 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 338,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $24,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 129,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

