Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,403,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,916,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,675,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $4,442,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

