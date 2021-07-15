Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

