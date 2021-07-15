Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $2,934,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

