Gala (GALA) Trading Up 87.9% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Gala has a total market cap of $99.24 million and $869,707.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 87.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00850983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.