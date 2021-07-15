GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Raised to $25.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GME. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.91. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

